Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lady Jacks Axe Utah Valley

(Stephen F. Austin State University)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lady Jacks would play host to a struggling Lady Apache team from Utah Thursday night.

SFA would have a slow start when star shooter Tyler McCliment-Call would get some good looks come up short, but it did not take long for her shots to begin to fall especially with two back to back threes to put the Ladies up early.

The lady Jacks would then turn the offense up with fast breaks and power plays down below. Aiyana Johnson could not be stopped in the paint. She would help lead the Lady Jacks to a convincing 72-46 win over the Utah Valley Lady Apaches.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle which was recovered during the pursuit was a red Dodge Charger Hellcat which was...
Angelina County authorities arrest 2 after multi-agency pursuit
Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized
Angelina County Shooting
Man hospitalized after shooting in Angelina County
Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Officials identify suspect involved in SWAT standoff in Cherokee County
Heart patient Curtis Cason (middle) meeting UT Health East Texas EMS crew who was part of...
East Texan suffering cardiac arrest saved by wife, first responders quick responses

Latest News

KLTV Sports
TJC Apaches fall to Trinity Cardinals in conference play
Tuesday hoops: Lufkin boys win final game in Panther Gym, Central girls top PCA
Lufkin makes run in second half to defeat Kingwood Park
Lufkin Makes Run in Second Half to Defeat Kingwood Park
FILE - Boston Celtics head coach Chris Ford watches the Celtics play against the Seattle...
Chris Ford, champ as player, coach with Celtics, dies at 74