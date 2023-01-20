Lady Jacks Axe Utah Valley

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lady Jacks would play host to a struggling Lady Apache team from Utah Thursday night.

SFA would have a slow start when star shooter Tyler McCliment-Call would get some good looks come up short, but it did not take long for her shots to begin to fall especially with two back to back threes to put the Ladies up early.

The lady Jacks would then turn the offense up with fast breaks and power plays down below. Aiyana Johnson could not be stopped in the paint. She would help lead the Lady Jacks to a convincing 72-46 win over the Utah Valley Lady Apaches.

