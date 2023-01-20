Lufkin ISD board approves early resignation pay, grant application for body armor for campus police

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Lufkin ISD school board met tonight and approved several items.

Tonight, the board approved a resolution for the Lufkin ISD Police department to submit an application for the rifle-resistant body armor grant for campus police.

This grant is to the office of the governor, public safety office, criminal justice division of the state of Texas.

“We have been successful recently. We have been awarded the ballistics shield grant. We will be purchasing thirteen of those. One of the requirements for the grant application is that we have a resolution and support of the board,” Superintendent of Lufkin ISD, Lynn Torres said.

The school board also approved a proposed early resignation incentive pay plan for the 2022, 2023 school year.

The Texas Education Code says employees are able to give notice of a resignation any time up until 45 days before the first day of instruction.

This early resignation incentive pay plan gives an incentive to teachers who already plan to resign and who give notice to the school early.

The district says their reasoning behind this is to get ahead of staffing issues and to know what positions are open and need to be filled as soon as possible.

