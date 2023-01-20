Marshall authorities seeking tips in structure fire investigation

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall fire unites were dispatched to the area of Hazelwood and Travis street for a reported structure fire late Thursday evening.

Battalion Chief Jeans arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the old Smith’s Steel plant. According to authorities, containing the fire took over 4 hours.

The building was unoccupied without a power source. The are no reported injuries at this time.

The investigation is in early stages but the Marshall Fire Department is asking the public if anyone has information concerning this fire please contact crime stoppers or the Marshall Fire Department.

