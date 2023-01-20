Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit have been found

McKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - Update: As of 8:10 pm on Jan. 22 the girls were found safe.

McKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety early Friday morning issued an Amber Alert for Jennifer and Jessica Burns, two girls in custody of Child Protective Services, after they were allegedly abducted by their paternal grandmother.

The suspect, 60-year-old Jame Burns, has a criminal history and the girls are believed to be in “grave or immediate danger,” DPS said.

Jessica is 9-years-old, is about 4 feet an 10 inches tall, and has blonde hair and blue eyes, DPS said. She was last seen wearing dark framed glasses and a red long sleeve shirt with black sleeves and blue jeans.

Jennifer is 6-years-old is, is about 4 feet tall, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing purple framed glasses, a light blue shirt with sparkle designs and blue jeans.

The grandmother is around 5 feet and 2 inches tall, and weighs about 230 pounds. She was last seen wearing black clothing.

Amber Alert issued in McKinney, Texas (Texas DPS)

The girls were having a supervised visit with their father at a restaurant near Central and Virginia streets when they were allegedly abducted by the grandmother, police said.

Authorities say the suspect is believed to be driving a black SUV with a “scratch on the front.” DPS did not provide the vehicle’s make and model.

The CPS case worker called 911 immediately. When police arrived at the restaurant, the girls’ father, Justin Burns, was taken into custody.

Police believe the father was involved in the kidnapping and he was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE MCKINNEY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (972) 547-2700.

