Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Eight arrested in joint human trafficking operations

Eight arrested in joint human trafficking operations.
Eight arrested in joint human trafficking operations.(kosa)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety on Jan. 19, the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) conducted an Adult Prostitution Operation and Online Solicitation Operation in Midland.

The goal was to target individuals seeking to exploit trafficking victims, as well as to identify and apprehend individuals suspected to be involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts.

As a result of these operations, the following eight suspects were arrested Thursday and are now facing State Jail Felony charges:

Brandon Compton, 40, Midland, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Clay Briggs, 42, Big Spring, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Daniel Marufo, 38, Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Justin Baker, 32, Haslet, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Justin Wright, 31, Midland, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Adrian Rodriguez, 41, Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Victor Cantu, 33, Rock Island, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Zachary McCurdy, 40, Big Spring, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Special Agents were also able to identify and open investigations into additional suspects.

Multiple agencies assisted in these investigations including; DPS’ CID, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

This comes after a similar investigation that led to the arrest of eight others including a former Tx DOT official, you can read that story here.

Texas DPS says that these investigations highlight the partnership between local, state, and federal law enforcement partners working together to combat human trafficking. If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan
Animals are being dumped on roads in multiple East Texas counties.
Animal dumping persistent problem for most East Texas counties
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say
The 2023 tax season might look a little different this year, experts say.
Taxpayers could experience ‘refund shock’ due to certain credit changes this year, expert says
Texas State Capitol in Austin.
East Texas state senator wants warning for ‘fetal remains’ in food

Latest News

Olympian In East Texas
Olympic medalist speaks to East Texas student athletes Saturday
WEBXTRA: Lots of critters on display at the Herps Reptile and Exotics show in Longview
Critters of all kinds on display at Herps Reptile and Exotics show in Longview this weekend
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs out of the pocket against the...
Chiefs, led by hobbled Mahomes, beat Jags 27-20 in playoffs
McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs out of the pocket against the...
Mahomes returns following reported high-ankle sprain injury.