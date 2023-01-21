Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly

Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.
Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By WWBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police department in Virginia announced one of its police dogs has died.

The Chesterfield Police Department said its team is mourning the loss of their K-9 Kona after she died unexpectedly Friday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of a terrific and dedicated servant to Chesterfield County,” Chesterfield police shared in a social media post.

The department said Kona served Chesterfield County for nearly nine years and made countless contributions to the safety of the community.

“Please keep Kona, her K-9 handler and family, as well as all of the other K-9 teams in your thoughts,” Chesterfield police shared.

Police did not immediately release a cause of death for Kona.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 arrested in Diboll shooting
The agency says police are searching for 6-year-old Jennifer Burns and 9-year-old Jessica Burns.
Amber Alert issued after abduction of 2 girls in Texas
2 Livingston men convicted of timber theft in Liberty County
Lufkin ISD board approves early resignation pay, grant application for body armor for campus...
Lufkin ISD board approves early resignation pay, grant application for body armor for campus police
Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic...
Police: Man arrested for fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage in assault

Latest News

The Department of Justice is investigating Abbott Laboratories infant-formula plant in Sturgis,...
Justice Department investigating Abbott baby formula plant
FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global...
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
Kitchen Pickin' - Tupperware nostalgia
Kitchen Pickin’: Tupperware nostalgia
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb