Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media

Police say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's disappearance. (Source: WECT)
By Kassie Simmons and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder after a woman he reportedly met online has disappeared.

WECT reports William Hicks was arrested this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with the death of 27-year-old KC Johnson.

Wilmington police said they believe Johnson was killed along King Street on Jan. 13, the same day she disappeared.

Authorities in Wilmington said they have been searching for Johnson since her disappearance and are working with police in Chatham County, Georgia, to identify human remains recently found along the Savannah River.

Investigators said Hicks met Johnson on social media.

Johnson’s loved ones said they want justice.

“I don’t know who this guy is, but I hope they give him the maximum punishment possible,” Bulla Brodzinski, Johnson’s partner, said. “He [Hicks] was pissed off at her for some reason and said he was going to teach her a lesson.”

Brodsinzki said she never saw Johnson again after she told her that she was going to meet a friend.

“She said she was going out with a friend and would be back in an hour,” Brodsinzki said. “I never saw her again after that.”

Authorities said Hicks would be extradited to North Carolina while their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 arrested in Diboll shooting
The agency says police are searching for 6-year-old Jennifer Burns and 9-year-old Jessica Burns.
Amber Alert issued after abduction of 2 girls in Texas
Animals are being dumped on roads in multiple East Texas counties.
Animal dumping persistent problem for most East Texas counties
The 2023 tax season might look a little different this year, experts say.
Taxpayers could experience ‘refund shock’ due to certain credit changes this year, expert says
2 Livingston men convicted of timber theft in Liberty County

Latest News

FILE - White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to...
Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House
WEBXTRA: Lots of critters on display at the Herps Reptile and Exotics show in Longview
WEBXTRA: Critters of all kinds on display at Herps Reptile and Exotics show in Longview this weekend
WEBXTRA: Lots of critters on display at the Herps Reptile and Exotics show in Longview
WEBXTRA: Lots of critters on display at Herps Reptile and Exotics show in Longview
An agent walks past the head of a statue depicting the Greek goddess Themis, outside the...
Brazil’s army chief fired in aftermath of capital uprising