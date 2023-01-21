Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Plenty of sun Sunday and Monday. Showers likely through the day Tuesday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It has been a gray and dreary Saturday for most of the area as persistent cloud cover and spotty showers/drizzle stuck around throughout most of the morning and afternoon. Thankfully, we’ll see some clearing to the skies tonight as a cold front steadily moves through the area, leading to a chilly morning with patchy fog possible. Despite a frontal passage, expect afternoon highs for Sunday to trend a degree or two warmer thanks to the return of our sunshine, with most ranging in the middle to upper 50s. We’ll sit near 60 degrees Monday afternoon with even more sweet sunshine, but drastic shifts in the forecast are right around the corner. Cloudy skies and scattered showers will be likely throughout most of the day on Tuesday as an upper-level disturbance and cold front track through East Texas. There could be the chance we see either some sleet or wintry mix/cold rain Tuesday night on the back end of this disturbance, generally along the I-30 corridor, although temperatures will be well above freezing at this time so no accumulations or impacts are expected. Rain will end for all very early Wednesday morning as temperatures will sink into the middle 30s Wednesday morning and near freezing for Thursday and Friday of next week, with highs remaining in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 arrested in Diboll shooting
The agency says police are searching for 6-year-old Jennifer Burns and 9-year-old Jessica Burns.
Amber Alert issued after abduction of 2 girls in Texas
Animals are being dumped on roads in multiple East Texas counties.
Animal dumping persistent problem for most East Texas counties
The 2023 tax season might look a little different this year, experts say.
Taxpayers could experience ‘refund shock’ due to certain credit changes this year, expert says
2 Livingston men convicted of timber theft in Liberty County

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
7 Day Forecast
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
A cloudy and damp Saturday will give way to clearing skies and a cool sunshine on Sunday