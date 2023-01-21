Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies early this morning with temperatures in the 40s across the area. As the sun rises, we’re already seeing some shower activity in Deep East Texas, and coverage of showers is expected to increase through the morning and into the afternoon. Rain chances today are highest in Deep East Texas, where some heavy rain and thunder will be possible. Many of us will not see any rain today, and for some of us, the rain we do see may be just a light rain and nothing heavy. Other than the showers today, it will be a cloudy afternoon, little to no sunshine is expected. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 50s, and we’ll cool into the 40s this evening. Activity on radar should be moving out of our area by 10pm, leaving partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead for tonight. Sunday morning will be another cold one, temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. While Sunday will be a dry and partly cloudy day, it will be breezy at times.

Over the next seven days, temperatures will sit much closer to their seasonal normals, with lows in the 30s and 40s, highs in the 40s and 50s. Rain will return to the forecast on Tuesday, with a likely chance for showers across the entire area. This system looks to bring only cold rain to East Texas, though for our friends to the north and west, this could potentially bring snow and other forms of winter precipitation. If you have travel plans, especially to Oklahoma, on Tuesday, I would stay alert to the forecast for here and your destination. After the rain comes to an end Tuesday night, Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day, then mostly sunny for both Thursday and Friday. Overall, this next week’s forecast looks much more like a January forecast for East Texas than what we’ve seen over the last few weeks. Winter isn’t over, though we have reached the point where our normal daily high temperature is no longer decreasing, but is now increasing. Today’s normal high is 58-degrees, compared to the upper 90s that it will be come this summer. Have a great Saturday and weekend.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.