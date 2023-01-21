Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Lions attempt to end Mount Pleasant’s winning streak on the court

Tyler Lions look to end Mount Pleasant's streak
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mt Pleasant boys’ basketball team took down Tyler high for their 26th win 83-50. Running an uptempo offense and making shots inside and out, the Lions were overmatched.

The Lions’ rally would fall short as the Tigers found a rhythm to their game and kept the Lions off balance.  Lions have lost three straight.

