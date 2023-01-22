Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chiefs, led by hobbled Mahomes, beat Jags 27-20 in playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs out of the pocket against the...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs out of the pocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By AP
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a place in their fifth straight AFC title game.

They will play the winner of the Sunday game between Cincinnati and Buffalo.

Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after he was landed on by Jaguars pass rusher Arden Key. But the All-Pro quarterback came out of the halftime locker room to lead the Chiefs on a 75-yard fourth-quarter touchdown drive, and Kansas City forced two late turnovers to help put the game away.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Jacksonville.

