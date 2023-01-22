Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Police are investigating a vulture’s death at the Dallas Zoo as ‘suspicious’

The death of a vulture at the Dallas Zoo is being investigated as suspicious, police said.
The death of a vulture at the Dallas Zoo is being investigated as suspicious, police said.(Shakfat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/AP)
By Rebekah Riess and Tina Burnside
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (CNN) - Police are investigating the death of an endangered vulture at the Dallas Zoo as “suspicious,” authorities said.

Staff found the bird dead in its enclosure Saturday – about a week after the same zoo made headlines for a clouded leopard that escaped after fencing around its enclosure was cut in what police called “an intentional act.”

The zoo said that “given the recent incidents,” staff alerted the Dallas Police Department about the vulture’s death.

While the vulture’s cause of death has not been determined, “circumstances of the death are unusual, and the death does not appear to be from natural causes,” the Dallas Zoo said in a statement Saturday.

A necropsy will be conducted on the bird, the Dallas Police Department said in a news release.

“The animal care team is heartbroken over this tremendous loss,” the zoo’s statement read.

In the past week, the Dallas Zoo said it has added additional cameras throughout the property and increased on-site security patrols during the overnight hours.

“We will continue to implement and expand our safety and security measures to whatever level necessary to keep our animals and staff safe,” the zoo added.

The clouded leopard’s disappearance last Friday prompted the zoo to close as workers and police searched for the missing feline. The animal was later found safe near the original habitat on zoo grounds.

But it wasn’t the only apparent tampering at the zoo that day, police said.

Zoo staff found a similar cut at a habitat for a breed of monkey known as Langurs. However, none of the langurs escaped.

Dallas Police at the time said the cutting of both enclosures will be investigated, though it was unknown if the two incidents were related.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan
Animals are being dumped on roads in multiple East Texas counties.
Animal dumping persistent problem for most East Texas counties
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say
The 2023 tax season might look a little different this year, experts say.
Taxpayers could experience ‘refund shock’ due to certain credit changes this year, expert says
Texas State Capitol in Austin.
East Texas state senator wants warning for ‘fetal remains’ in food

Latest News

Olympian In East Texas
Olympic medalist speaks to East Texas student athletes Saturday
WEBXTRA: Lots of critters on display at the Herps Reptile and Exotics show in Longview
Critters of all kinds on display at Herps Reptile and Exotics show in Longview this weekend
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs out of the pocket against the...
Chiefs, led by hobbled Mahomes, beat Jags 27-20 in playoffs
McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs out of the pocket against the...
Mahomes returns following reported high-ankle sprain injury.