SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan

SFA logo(SFA)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two Stephen F. Austin University students were in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon, the school announced Saturday.

Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in the wreck, which happened just north of Corrigan.

Spring is in critical condition at Conroe Regional Medical Center.

McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.

Graylan is a member of the current SFA football team.

“Our entire community is deeply saddened by Micah’s death and Graylan’s injuries,” the school said in a statement.

They added that counselors are available for students at the Health and Wellness Hub for emergency walkins, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. any faculty or staff member can receive assistance by contacting the SFA Employee Assistance Program at 1-800-346-3549.

Interim University President Dr. Steve Westbrook has asked that the SFA flag at Vista Drive entrance be flown at half-staff on Monday in Micah’s memory. They asked for prayers for the families and friends of the two students during this difficult time.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the McAfoose family with arrangements.

