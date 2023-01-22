Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips(KLTV/KTRE)
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Skies will remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall fast. Be ready for a cold/freezing start to our Monday as we start off the day right around 32 degrees. Thankfully, we’ll sit in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees Monday afternoon with even more sweet sunshine, but drastic shifts in the forecast are right around the corner. Cloudy skies and frequent, cold rain will be likely throughout most of the day on Tuesday as an upper-level disturbance and cold front track through East Texas. Some isolated thunderstorms will be possible in Deep East Texas, with a very low end chance for a lone strong to severe storm. There could be the chance we see either some very limited sleet or wintry mix/cold rain Tuesday evening/night on the back end of this disturbance, generally along the I-30 corridor, although temperatures will be well above freezing at this time so no accumulations or impacts are expected. Rain will end for all very early Wednesday morning as temperatures will sink into the middle 30s Wednesday morning and near freezing for Thursday and Friday of next week, with highs remaining in the 50s. Clouds increase overnight Friday into early Saturday, and scattered rain looks to return to East Texas next weekend.

