Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A cold and dry start to our Sunday. Skies have mostly cleared after the cloudy and rainy day yesterday. For today, look for mostly sunny skies, and temperatures warming into the mid 50s for highs. For some, it may be more of a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy day, mainly for those in the northeastern counties of East Texas, close to Atlanta and Texarkana. Also worth mentioning is the breeze today, out of the northwest, at times gusting to 25 mph. This evening, mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the low 30s, below freezing for some of us. Tomorrow will be another dry and mostly sunny day. Temperatures will not be much warmer than today, but it will be a near-normal January day as far as temperatures are concerned. The noteworthy day of this next week is Tuesday as another storm system moves across the Southern Plains.

For East Texas, this will mainly be a cold rain event, though winter precipitation in possible to our northwest, especially in Oklahoma. That said, it is possible we see a winter mix in our northwestern areas, like Greenville, Emory, and Sulphur Springs - though no travel impacts are expected at this time. With this system, it is also possible we see an isolated strong to severe storm in Deep East Texas, but widespread severe weather is not expected. For most of us, Tuesday will just feature a cold, heavy rain. The rest of the week then looks dry, at least until the weekend. Temperatures in the morning will be in the 30s and 40s, several days we could see a freeze. Afternoon highs each day will be in the 40s and 50s, not making a return to the 60s until the weekend. As alluded to a moment ago, it does look like we could see more rain next weekend, with about a 20-30% chance in the forecast right now. We will of course keep you updated. Have blessed Sunday and a great week.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

