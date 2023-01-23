Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash

SFA logo
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night to honor the memory of two Stephen F. Austin University students.

Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan on Friday afternoon. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition. McAfoose was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up for an SFA scholarship fund in Graylan’s name. Another GoFundMe page is pledging support for funeral expenses for Micah’s family.

Previous reporting:

Second SFA student involved in crash has died

SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan

