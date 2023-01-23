Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Capital murder suspect in custody, police say

A 17-year-old wanted in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville turned...
A 17-year-old wanted in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville turned himself in Monday.(Gainesville Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 17-year-old suspect in Monday’s double fatal shooting in Gainesville turned himself in.

Samuel Gary Lee King was identified as a person of interest on Jan. 20. in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville that occurred on Jan. 16.

The Gainesville Police Department said King was taken into custody at 9:25 a.m. without incident and transported to the Cooke County Justice Center.

King’s bond is set to $1,000,000.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a plane crash in Harris County.
Texas DPS responding to plane crash along Harris County highway

Latest News

Four Martinsville ISD diesel school buses will be traded in for new electric school buses.
Electric school buses soon to transport Martinsville ISD students
What can East Texans expect with this year's tax filing season?
East Texas financial expert shares filing tips for start of tax season
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash
Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash
Crumble Cookies is opening a new store in Lufkin.
Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location