Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page(Alonzo Small | Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Police Department has released the names of the people involved in a deadly Friday morning shooting.

According Diboll Chief of Police Michael Skillern, Osvaldo Madera, 18, was shot and killed by Diego Gardea, 18, at around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street.

Madera was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardea is currently held in the Angelina County Jail on a charge of murder with a $250,000 bond.

Previous reporting:

1 dead, 1 arrested in Diboll shooting

