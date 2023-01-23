Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

East Texas financial expert shares filing tips for start of tax season

It’s time to start filing your taxes! The 2023 tax season officially starts today, but things could look a little different this year.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s time to start filing your taxes! The 2023 tax season officially starts today, but things could look a little different this year.

“Individuals who normally get large refunds in previous years are now going to experience smaller refunds,” Juan Martinez, Martinez CPA President and CEO said.

That’s because there are not government stimulus checks and tax break enhancements from the pandemic to account for. “Now the government don’t need to stimulate taxpayers as much as it needed to the previous year,” Martinez said.

“For instance the child credit. In 2021, the child credit went up to $3600 for children ages 0-6 years of age and then they went up to $3000 for children 7-17 years and now that child credit is capped at $2000 per children but only $1400 is refundable. In 2021, 100% of 3600 or 100% of 3000 was refundable,” Martinez said.

Martinez said the best things you can do include plan ahead, set money aside for retirement, invest and, “Be wise, consult, you know with tax experts, attorneys, people that know what they’re doing.”

Even if you file today, it could take a few weeks to a month to see the returns. “The more credits that you claim the longer it’s going to take for the IRS to verify that the information on the return is legit,” Martinez said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a plane crash in Harris County.
Texas DPS responding to plane crash along Harris County highway
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say
Animals are being dumped on roads in multiple East Texas counties.
Animal dumping persistent problem for most East Texas counties

Latest News

Four Martinsville ISD diesel school buses will be traded in for new electric school buses.
Electric school buses soon to transport Martinsville ISD students
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash
Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash
Crumble Cookies is opening a new store in Lufkin.
Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location