Locally heavy rainfall and chilly temperatures will make for a raw, dreary Tuesday in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today’s cool sunshine will be replaced by a cold rain tomorrow, some of which will be heavy at times as a Texas-sized storm brings all kinds of weather to the Lone Star State.

Light-to-moderate rain showers will start as early as sunrise Tuesday, but will peak with the heavier downpours and thunderstorm activity moving in during the early-to-mid afternoon hours. Tomorrow will be a good day to stay indoors since it will be a wet and downright soggy day throughout the Piney Woods.

It will also be a cold rain as daytime highs only reach the lower 50′s under cloudy skies.

In addition to the heavy rainfall and rumbles of thunder, the winds will also become gusty, blowing in initially out of the east, then shifting to the northwest late in the day. Wind speeds will be on the order of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts in that 30 to 40 mph range.

This has prompted the issuance of a Wind Advisory for parts of our KTRE viewing area that will start at 12 noon Tuesday and run through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts will average one-to-three inches across deep east Texas, with locally higher amounts possible in our far southeastern counties and communities around Jasper, Newton, and Burkeville areas.

We will see the rain move out and taper down by early Tuesday evening. At that time, lingering moisture may produce some snowfall and a wintry mix, but that will stay well to our north, stretching from the Interstate 30 corridor and north of there. We will not see any wintry mischief down here due to temperatures staying well above the freezing mark.

We will experience blustery, but dry conditions on Wednesday as we hang under the clouds and chilly weather with highs only reaching the upper 40′s to near 50-degrees.

Skies will clear out by Thursday and Friday as cold mornings give way to cool afternoons under mostly sunny skies. We will likely see a couple of light freezes on both of these mornings with lows in the lower 30′s and highs in the 50′s.

We will start to see milder temperatures return this weekend as southerly winds return to the region. This will lead to increasing clouds and a slight chance of rain Saturday before our next cold front brings in some rain for Sunday.

Behind the cold front on Sunday, we will see northerly winds usher in another fresh batch of cooler air for early next week.

