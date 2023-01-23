Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man accused in racist massacre at El Paso Walmart intends to plead guilty to federal charges: documents

FILE - In this Oct., 10, 2019, file photo, El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is...
FILE - In this Oct., 10, 2019, file photo, El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is arraigned in the 409th state District Court in El Paso, Texas, with Judge Sam Medrano presiding. A hospital official said Sunday, April 26, 2020, that a man shot in the Aug. 3 attack targeting Latinos in the El Paso Walmart has died after months in the hospital. Crusius remains jailed and is awaiting trial. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool) (KWCH)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EL PASO, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Attorneys for Patrick Crusius, the man accused of fatally shooting nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019, over the weekend filed a new motion for re-arraignment stating Crusius intends to plead guilty to all federal charges.

The new motion was filed days after federal prosecutors announced they would not seek the death penalty against Crusius.

“Comes now, Defendant Patrick Wood Crusius, by and through his attorneys, and respectfully moves the Court to set the instant case for a Rearraignment Hearing at the Court’s convenience; Defendant notifies the Court of his intention to enter a plea of guilty to the pending Indictment,” the motion states.

Crusius, 24, is accused of targeting Mexicans during the Aug. 3 massacre that killed 23 people and left dozens wounded. The Dallas-area native is charged with federal hate crimes and firearms violations, as well as capital murder in state court. He had previously pleaded not guilty to the state and federal charges.

Crusius surrendered to police after the massacre, saying, “I’m the shooter” while claiming he was targeting Mexicans, according to an arrest warrant.

Prosecutors have also said Crusius published a screed online shortly before the shooting that said it was “in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

