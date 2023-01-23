Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a cold start with temperatures dropping below freezing across the area.  Expect lots of sunshine today with light winds out of the east.  Temperatures will reach the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds begin to increase this evening and become overcast overnight.  Rain begins early tomorrow and will continue off and on all day with heavy rain likely, especially during the afternoon.  Some light rain could change over into a rain/snow mix late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.  This will only be for counties north of I-20 and no accumulations or travel problems are expected.  Mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy Wednesday, then finally more sunshine by the end of the week.  Another chance for rain will be in the forecast for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a plane crash in Harris County.
Texas DPS responding to plane crash along Harris County highway
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say
Animals are being dumped on roads in multiple East Texas counties.
Animal dumping persistent problem for most East Texas counties

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-23-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-23-23
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
7 Day Forecast
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips