Tyler ISD board set to approve new Legacy football coach on Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD board is scheduled to name a new head football coach for Legacy High School in a special-called meeting on Thursday.

The hiring of the coach is one of two action items listed on the agenda. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m.

The meeting will be held two days following another special-called meeting on Tuesday, in which a Tyler High head football coach will be named. Various outlets have reported that former Oklahoma State and NFL wide receiver Rashaun Woods will be the next coach.

