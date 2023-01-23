Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Tyler ISD board set to approve new Legacy football coach on Thursday

TYLER LEGACY
TYLER LEGACY(KTRE Sports)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD board is scheduled to name a new head football coach for Legacy High School in a special-called meeting on Thursday.

The hiring of the coach is one of two action items listed on the agenda. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m.

The meeting will be held two days following another special-called meeting on Tuesday, in which a Tyler High head football coach will be named. Various outlets have reported that former Oklahoma State and NFL wide receiver Rashaun Woods will be the next coach.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a plane crash in Harris County.
Texas DPS responding to plane crash along Harris County highway
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say
Animals are being dumped on roads in multiple East Texas counties.
Animal dumping persistent problem for most East Texas counties

Latest News

SFA logo
Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after catching a pass against the...
49ers beat Cowboys 19-12 to advance to NFC title game
FILE - Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half...
Bills’ Hamlin attends 1st game since collapse, waves to fans
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died