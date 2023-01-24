Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Brownsboro police trying to ID people shown on video allegedly committing laundry theft

They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.
They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.(Brownsboro Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro Police Department is enlisting the public’s help identifying two people from a surveillance video.

They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.
They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.(Brownsboro Police Department)

They say that a man and a woman were seen on surveillance video swiping laundry belonging to someone else. police did not share the name of the laundromat or the day the alleged theft happened.

They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.

They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.
They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.(Brownsboro Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
Crumble Cookies is opening a new store in Lufkin.
Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location
McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan

Latest News

City of Pasadena
Tornado damage reported in Pasadena
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Jrmar Jefferson speaks with KLTV following his loss on Nov. 8, 2022.
Failed congressional candidate wants to run for mayor of Dallas
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as next sheriff