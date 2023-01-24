Brownsboro police trying to ID people shown on video allegedly committing laundry theft

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro Police Department is enlisting the public’s help identifying two people from a surveillance video.

They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761. (Brownsboro Police Department)

They say that a man and a woman were seen on surveillance video swiping laundry belonging to someone else. police did not share the name of the laundromat or the day the alleged theft happened.

