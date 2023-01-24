Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

El Paso Walmart shooting suspect to plead guilty to federal charges

FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment on Oct. 10, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Crusius accused of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart plans to plead guilty to federal charges in the case. That's according to court records filed days after the federal government said it wouldn’t seek the death penalty in the case. In a court filing Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, defense attorneys asked for a hearing to be set so Crusius could plead guilty to federal charges.(Briana Sanchez / El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The man accused of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart plans to plead guilty to federal charges in the case, according to court records filed days after the federal government said it wouldn’t seek the death penalty in the case.

Patrick Crusius is still charged in state court with capital murder and could still face the death penalty in Texas if convicted in the 2019 mass shooting that killed 23 people.

In a court filing Saturday, defense attorneys asked for a hearing to be set so Crusius could plead guilty to federal charges. He was charged with federal hate crimes and firearms violations.

U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama, in an order Monday, set the hearing for Feb. 8 in El Paso.

Crusius surrendered to police after the attack, saying, “I’m the shooter,” and that he was targeting Mexicans, according to an arrest warrant. Prosecutors have said he published a screed online shortly before the shooting that said it was “in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan
Crumble Cookies is opening a new store in Lufkin.
Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location

Latest News

Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days
A Georgia judge hears arguments Tuesday on releasing the special grand jury report on former...
Judge to consider fate of special grand jury report on Trump, allies
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup...
American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race
Oscar nominations are being announced Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
Oscar nominations announcement begins