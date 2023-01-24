Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Electric school buses soon to transport Martinsville ISD students

Martinsville ISD will have electric-powered buses taking their students to and from school.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - Martinsville ISD will have electric-powered buses taking their students to and from school.

“We’re always looking for ways to extend dollars at a small rural school,” said Martinsville ISD Assistant Superintendent Will Cauthen.

Through the Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Bus Program, the school district was awarded a grant to purchase four new electric school buses.

The district will be trading in four of its 17-year-old diesel school buses. Cauthen said this switch will also help extend the life of the three remaining diesel buses.

“When you look at 17-year-old buses, just the maintenance on keeping a 17-year-old bus on the road every day, the safety features… all those things come into play,” said Cauthen.

Along with high fuel costs, Cauthen said the district will save 80% of its current costs. Each bus will save them $10,000 per year. “That’s dollars that I’m not having to take out educating kids every day. That goes right back to the students and their education.”

The diesel buses will still be used for longer-distance trips. Cauthen said in case there is a chance a bus did not charge, a diesel bus will be used to complete the route.

“Because the electrics have a range of about 130 miles, you know, those will be strictly for our routes we will run every day.” Cauthen also said their buses run an average of 50 miles a day for each route.

The buses will be charged overnight every two days. Cauthen said an electric school bus takes seven hours for a full charge. Martinsville ISD expects to receive the electric school buses by October.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

