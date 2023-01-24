Failed congressional candidate wants to run for mayor of Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Failed Democratic congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson has plans to run for mayor of Dallas.

In a video posted to his Facebook page on Jan. 20, Jefferson said he was trying to get the 404 signatures required to run for mayor. The voters must live in the city of Dallas, he said. Jefferson also stated his twin brother will be running for Dallas City Council.

Jefferson lost the race for Texas’ 1st congressional district in November to former Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.

Jefferson received just 22-percent of the vote, while his Republican contender received 78-percent.

