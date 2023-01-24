Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
LPD arrests 27 in 3-day human trafficking operation Blue Rain

The Lubbock Police Department arrested 28 people in a three-day human trafficking operation called Blue Rain.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department arrested 27 people in a three-day human trafficking operation called Blue Rain.

Operation Blue Rain was conducted by LPD’s Special Operations Division, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and Lubbock Fire Rescue on Jan. 19 through Jan. 21.

The arrested individuals are facing various charges:

22 people were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution. Five people were arrested for misdemeanor prostitution, while one was made on a warrant charge. In addition, some were charged with delivery of a dangerous drug and child endangerment.

During the operation, two women were identified as possible victims of human trafficking.

01/19/23

Pablo Salinas, 36

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Daniel Ramirez, 50

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Angelo Valdez, 42

  • Solicitation Prostitution

01/20/23

Frank Chaparro, 39

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Patrick Kerin, 47

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Nehemiah Rodriguez, 24

  • Solicitation Prostitution
  • 4 LPD warrants

Jeremy Silva, 32

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Donna Pierce, 40

  • Prostitution

Criselda Rodriguez, 30

  • Prostitution

Tanya Narro, 31

  • Child Endangerment x 4
  • Prostitution

Justin Mathis, 41

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Stephen Esquivel, 25

  • Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance
  • Solicitation Prostitution

Adrian Hernandez, 38

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Mariah Munoz, 25

  • Child Endangerment
  • Prostitution
  • LPD Warrants

Craig Woody, 32

  • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Michael Pena, 32
  • Solicitation Prostitution

Michael Jackson, 44

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Joseph Silva, 40

  • Solicitation Prostitution

01/21/23

Kyle White, 48

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Antee Duncan, 34

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Mauricio Velarde, 36

  • Solicitation Prostitution
  • LPD warrants

Wesley Rumbelow, 24

  • Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance
  • Solicitation Prostitution

Justin Daggett, 43

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Alvin Mainah, 28

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Stetson Flores, 28

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Patrick Ryan, 55

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Kidran Robinson, 32

  • Prostitution

Corie Jones, 37

  • LPD warrant

