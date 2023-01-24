Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Clouds are increasing early this morning and showers will be moving in by mid to late morning.  Temperatures will stay in the 40s all day with overcast skies.  Rain will increase in intensity and coverage through midday and early afternoon with heavy rain likely and a few thunderstorms possible.  Expect rain to taper off by early evening, but a few places north of I-20 could still see some rain or even a rain/snow mix later tonight.  No accumulations are expected, so no travel problems are likely.  Tomorrow will be chilly and blustery with northwest winds gusting to 20 mph and temperatures in the 40s all day.  Sunshine returns to the forecast for the end of the week with slightly warmer temperatures and another chance for rain for the weekend.

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 1-24-23
Locally heavy rainfall and chilly temperatures will make for a raw, dreary Tuesday in the Piney Woods
