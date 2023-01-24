Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Moving out the rain, but remaining cloudy, cold, and windy on Wednesday

Drying out, but remaining cloudy, cold, and blustery heading into the mid-week.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today’s weather was certainly not for the faint of heart if you had to spend any amount of time outdoors.

The combination of a chilly temperatures, locally heavy downpours, and occasional gusty winds made for a raw day in the Piney Woods.

The rain will exit into Louisiana this evening, leaving behind the clouds and cold conditions with northwest winds still blowing in at 15 to 20 mph overnight and early Wednesday morning.

We will see blustery, but dry conditions on Wednesday as we hang under the clouds and chilly weather with highs only reaching the upper 40′s to near 50-degrees.

Skies will clear out by Thursday and Friday as cold mornings give way to cool afternoons under mostly sunny skies.  We will likely see a couple of light freezes on both of these mornings with lows in the lower 30′s and highs in the 50′s as we round out the week.

We will start to see milder temperatures return this weekend as southerly winds return to the region.  This will lead to increasing clouds and a slight chance of rain Saturday before our next cold front brings in some rain for Sunday.

Behind the cold front on Sunday, we will see northerly winds usher in another fresh batch of cooler air for early next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

