Palestine man arrested after resident says he was found burglarizing car

Troy Yelverton, 23, of Palestine
Troy Yelverton, 23, of Palestine(Palestine Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday. Palestine police say they arrested a man who was caught in the act of burglarizing a person’s car.

Officers say they were called to the 900 block of Cambell just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A resident said they say a white male in a dark hoodie inside their vehicle parked at their residence. When the homeowner confronted the alleged burglar, he fled.

As they searched the area around the home, they spotted the suspect walking several blocks away from the residence. Officers stopped the suspect. He was identified at Troy Yelverton, 23, of Palestine.

During the stop, Yelverton was found to be wanted on two active warrants, one for tampering with evidence and one for theft. Yelverton was placed under arrest for the warrants.

While performing a search of Yelverton’s clothing, officers located items that were reported to have been taken during the vehicle burglary. Yelverton was also found to be the individual seen in a video provided by the victim, according to police.

