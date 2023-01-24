Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Rashaun Woods named head coach for Tyler High

"I'm a servant of these young men and women and the coaches and the district."
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees has approved former Oklahoma State and NFL wide receiver Rashaun Woods as head coach for Tyler High.

Woods was named to the OSU Hall of Honor in 2022. He is the school’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He was a two-time first-team All-American in 2002 and 2003. He holds the record four touchdown receptions in a game, with seven against SMU in 2003.

The board unanimously approved Woods in a meeting Tuesday morning.

The board unanimously approved Woods in a meeting Tuesday morning.

“This is a great opportunity,” Woods said while addressing the board. “Not one to take lightly. Can’t be thankful enough. I’m a servant of these young men and women and the coaches and the district.”

Woods said in an interview after the meeting that academics will be a priority for the football team.

“For football and beyond,” Woods said. “Everyone wants to be in the NFL. But if you’re not good enough to be there, you have to find a job somewhere and you have to be a productive citizen and those are things you have to have a conversation about. What they do right now will pave their way 10 years from now. So when grades aren’t where they’re supposed to be, those are conversations we have to have.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
Crumble Cookies is opening a new store in Lufkin.
Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location
McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan

Latest News

Franklin picked up a 68-40 win against Elkhart at home Tuesday night.
Franklin beats Elkhart at home 68-40
Coach Darren Allman and the Dragons prepare to run on the field (Source: KTRE Sports)
Nacogdoches head coaching job vacant as Allman steps down
Rashaun Woods appointed new head coach of Tyler High
'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup...
American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race