Rashaun Woods named head coach for Tyler High

The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees has approved former Oklahoma State and NFL wide receiver Rashaun Woods as head coach for Tyler High.

Woods was named to the OSU Hall of Honor in 2022. He is the school’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He was a two-time first-team All-American in 2002 and 2003. He holds the record four touchdown receptions in a game, with seven against SMU in 2003.

The board unanimously approved Woods in a meeting Tuesday morning.

“This is a great opportunity,” Woods said while addressing the board. “Not one to take lightly. Can’t be thankful enough. I’m a servant of these young men and women and the coaches and the district.”

Woods said in an interview after the meeting that academics will be a priority for the football team.

“For football and beyond,” Woods said. “Everyone wants to be in the NFL. But if you’re not good enough to be there, you have to find a job somewhere and you have to be a productive citizen and those are things you have to have a conversation about. What they do right now will pave their way 10 years from now. So when grades aren’t where they’re supposed to be, those are conversations we have to have.”

