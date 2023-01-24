Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tornado damage reported in Pasadena

City of Pasadena
City of Pasadena(City of Pasadena)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PASADENA, Texas (KTRE) - Pasadena police have confirmed a tornado has touched down in the southeast side of the city.

Police posted the announcement on Facebook around 3 p.m.

“Our officers and Fire Department are working towards assisting those people who were immediately affected,” the post stated.

The City of Pasadena also posted on Facebook and said to avoid Beltway 8 at Genoa Red Bluff, Fairmont Parkway at Mickey Gilley Blvd. and Burke at Crenshaw.

