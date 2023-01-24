Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Widespread showers and heavy rain will continue this afternoon making for a cold and wet Tuesday. We’ll see a lull in activity this afternoon before another round of showers will be possible this evening. As I mentioned yesterday, accumulation of any winter precipitation will be minimal, and should remain isolated to areas north of I-20, with the best chance being along and north of I-30. Temperatures will hold in the 40s this afternoon, dropping into the 30s tonight. We’ll keep the clouds around for the overnight hours and see a cloudy start to Wednesday.

Through Wednesday afternoon, we’ll see some clearing of skies, making for a partly cloudy afternoon late in the day. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will warm into the upper 40s for highs. The rest of the work week continues to look dry, but cool. Morning lows will be in the 30s, with a few mornings around freezing. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s, 50s, or 60s depending on the day. This weekend, showers return to the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. The highest chance right now appears to be Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning. I would recommend finding indoor alternatives to any outdoor activities planned for this weekend in case the rain interferes with your plans. Other than the rain this weekend, it looks mostly cloudy with continued cooler temperatures, but close to normal for late January. Have a great Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

