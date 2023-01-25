Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cherokee County kidnapping suspects identified after SWAT team arrests

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the identities of the suspects arrested during the issuance of a search warrant that was conducted by SWAT on Tuesday evening.

Chad Campbell, Wesley Wallace, and Alice Hayes were all arrested for the assault and kidnapping of two Wells residents. According to Sheriff Brent Dickson, the two victims were able to escape their captives in the early morning hours of Tuesday and ran to the local Wells police station, where they reported the incident.

According to Sheriff Dickson, the victims mentioned that the suspects were heavily armed with rifles and threatened them with murder if they called the police. Due to the suspects being armed and the “high risk” warrant, the Cherokee County SWAT team was called into to apprehend the suspects and conduct the search warrant on the property.

There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

