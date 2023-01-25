Cherokee County SWAT team take 3 into custody for assault, kidnapping in Wells

WELLS, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.

They say that the sheriff’s office SWAT team and detectives went to a home on that street to run a “high risk” warrant and search warrant. Three people were taken into custody in connection with an assault and kidnapping that happened overnight.

They say there was no threat to the community, but no further details will be released tonight. The scene has now been cleared.

