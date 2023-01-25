Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Cherokee County SWAT team take 3 into custody for assault, kidnapping in Wells

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLS, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.

They say that the sheriff’s office SWAT team and detectives went to a home on that street to run a “high risk” warrant and search warrant. Three people were taken into custody in connection with an assault and kidnapping that happened overnight.

They say there was no threat to the community, but no further details will be released tonight. The scene has now been cleared.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
Crumble Cookies is opening a new store in Lufkin.
Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location
McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan

Latest News

Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Nacogdoches Co. approves purchase of 7 patrol units, 2 transfer units for sheriff’s office
Nacogdoches Co. approves purchase of 7 patrol units, 2 transfer units for sheriff’s office
A volunteer and client spend time making a paper lantern at the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith...
Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County sees growth, in need of volunteers