Clay Co. Sheriff’s Office puts 4 employees on administrative leave

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Four Clay County Sheriff’s Office employees have been put on administrative leave by Captain Randy Hanson, with approval from Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde.

The employees on leave reportedly included three deputies and one administration employee. They are not permitted to contact Lyde or the sheriff’s office unless instructed to do so, according to documentation released by Hanson.

The move comes after Lyde was booked into jail on Jan. 2, 2023, for three charges of official oppression. Indictments have indicated forms of sexual harassment were the cause of the arrest. For more information on the indictments, click here.

The four employees were reportedly put on administrative leave in accordance to the restraining order on Lyde. This allows them to continue to do their day-to-day operations without violating the restraining order, according to Hanson. He also said while it is not official, the administrative leave is only supposed to last until a decision is made in court on Lyde’s future.

The employees are required to report to the chief deputy daily via a telephone call or text message, and must be available during their regular working hours to be contacted by email, phone call or text message in the event their input or services are needed. The documentation also notes the employees “are not being terminated, demoted, or penalized, financially or otherwise, by this administrative action.”

Lyde had a removal hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, but it was postponed by two weeks.

