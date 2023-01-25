Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Clearing skies will lead to the return of cold, starlit nights followed by chilly, sun-filled days

Clearing skies will lead to freezing starts giving way to a cool sunshine on Thursday and Friday.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clouds combined with cold, northerly winds to keep the chill in the air all day long as our daytime highs stayed in the 40′s.

With clearing skies expected tonight, temperatures will drop off quickly, leading to a cold night with many areas flirting with the freezing mark by daybreak Thursday.

We will get the return of blue skies galore and full sunshine tomorrow, albeit, it will be a cool sunshine with highs only topping out in the lower 50′s.

The clear skies and calming winds will then lead to a more likely freeze area wide for Friday morning with wake-up temperatures near 30-degrees.

With high pressure still sitting close by on Friday, we will round out the week with another sun-filled day and highs in the upper 50′s.

A brief return to southerly winds will lead to milder temperatures this weekend, albeit, it will come with increasing clouds and not much, if any, sunshine.

Daytime highs this weekend will be in the middle 60′s with cloudy skies and a good shot of rain coming back into the equation by Saturday night and early Sunday morning with our next cold frontal passage.

Behind the cold front on Sunday, we will see northerly winds usher in another fresh batch of cooler air for early next week.

In addition to the cooler air, the upper level wind pattern will put us in a position to see lots of clouds and not much sunshine through much of next week.

Furthermore, this unsettled weather pattern will also lead to daily rain chances coming into play as frontal boundaries move near our area and end up stalling, keeping these rain chances in the forecast for several days next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

