Crockett employee accused of hiding camera indicted on additional charge

Arturo Rodriguez (source: Crockett Police Department)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A year after first being arrested on an allegation he hid a camera in a business bathroom, a Crockett man has been an indicted on an additional charge.

A Houston County grand jury has indicted Arturo Rodriguez on two charges of state-jail felony invasive recording.

The investigation into Rodriguez began in October of 2021 when an employee discovered a hidden camera in a public restroom at a business in which Rodriguez was employed. Crockett police say evidence pointed to Rodriguez when they checked out the storage card and Rodriguez had accidentally recorded himself installing the camera while he was hiding it.

District Attorney Donna Gordon Kaspar said Rodriguez has now been indicted on that charge and an additional charge for an incident at a residence.

Rodriguez does not yet have a court date.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.
