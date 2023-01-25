Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Death row inmate whose appeal was rejected by Supreme Court kills self in Livingston prison

Terence Andrus
Terence Andrus(TDCJ)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A death row inmate who watched the U.S. Supreme Court reject the very appeal they had supported two years earlier has committed suicide.

State records show Terence Tremaine Andrus, 34, died of a hanging on Saturday at the Polunsky unit in Livingston. He was found in his cell at 2:55 p.m.

Andrus’ case went before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020 and the court pushed the case back to the Texas Appeals Court. An opinion stated there was enough reason to believe Andrus’ attorney at the time of sentencing neglected to raise evidence which could have swayed a jury from a death sentence.

Andrus killed two people in 2008 in a Kroger parking lot in Fort Bend County. The TDCJ report states Andrus approached a woman in the parking lot and shot her once in the head. Andrus then approached a man, shot him once in the head, and fled on foot. Both victims died.

Among that evidence includes his mother’s drug addiction and prostitution, his role as caretaker for his siblings, his own drug use, multiple suicide attempts and a diagnosis of psychosis.

The Supreme Court ruling focused on the evidence that could have been used to sway the jury from a death sentence. The opinion states Andrus grew up in a home with a drug-addicted mother who was a prostitute.

“When Andrus was 16, he allegedly served as a lookout while his friends robbed a woman. He was sent to a juvenile detention facility where, for 18 months, he was steeped in gang culture, dosed on high quantities of psychotropic drugs, and frequently relegated to extended stints of solitary confinement,” the 2020 opinion states. “The ordeal left an already traumatized Andrus all but suicidal.”

In May of 2021, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected the Supreme Court order in a 5-4 vote.

In May of 2022, the Supreme Court ruled against Andrus, with Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh changing their votes.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.
Cherokee County SWAT team take 3 into custody for assault, kidnapping in Wells
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting

Latest News

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.
Cherokee County kidnapping suspects identified after SWAT team arrests
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.
Cherokee County SWAT team take 3 into custody for assault, kidnapping in Wells
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month