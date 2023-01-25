Longview truck driver cited in wreck which killed Lufkin teen

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A truck driver involved in a wreck which killed a Lufkin teenager earlier this month has been cited.

According to the crash report, Terry Lynn Vaught Jr., 37, of Longview, was driving an 18-wheeler and turning east on State Highway 103 from Crain Road and did not yield right-of-way to an oncoming 2009 Chevy Colorado. The Chevy hit the trailer. The report states there is a stop sign pole on the intersection, but the sign is missing.

Dakody Tyshawn Aahmad Hall, 15, was a passenger in the Chevy. He died at the scene.

The wreck occurred at 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.