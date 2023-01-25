Lubbock volunteers prepare to help stranded drivers as snow turns to ice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While it’s the first snow of the year, it’s not the first snowstorm for Lubbock Blizzard Recovery. The Facebook group of volunteers with big trucks and vehicles with four-wheel drive is preparing for more stranded drivers Wednesday as the fresh snow turns into black ice on the roads.

Volunteers Joey Hernandez, Jacob Johnson, and Ricky Flake have been helping drivers for several years.

“It’s fun. It’s not like all, ‘woe is me.’ It’s fun, we’ve got four-wheel drive. We get to get out here do some stuff in austere terrain and help people at the same time. So, why not do it?” Hernandez said.

These volunteers say they are happy to get out in the powder, but it’s not something they had to do much Tuesday, with fresh snow on the roads.

“People are staying home, trying to stay safe. Just haven’t had a lot of callouts today,” Johnson said.

Hernandez says that will change as the fresh snow turns into black ice.

“It’s fresh snow so it’s not too bad right now, but tomorrow will probably be a different story,” Hernandez said. “We’re expecting it to be a little bit busier, people sliding off the road, going into ditches, and then we’ll get some action.”

Volunteers help a stranded driver through the 'Lubbock Blizzard Recovery' Facebook group. (KCBD)

While they’re glad to help, Johnson hopes people will take it slow.

“Know that ‘I’ve got to be here at this time.’ Give yourself an extra thirty minutes ahead of time. It won’t hurt to sit in the parking lot for an extra 15 minutes versus sitting in a bar ditch until we can get there,” Johnson said.

If drivers get stuck, they can post in the Lubbock Blizzard Recovery Facebook group and Hernandez says a team will get their wheels turning again. He hopes their kindness can spark a chain reaction.

“Maybe we can start a trend of helping people or thinking about others, you know, like doing what you can in your own individual world to take a step out and help the person next to you. If everybody does that, who knows,” Hernandez said.

