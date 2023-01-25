Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a cold, blustery start.  Temperatures are in the 30s with northwest winds gusting to 20 and 25 mph this morning.  That’s causing the wind chill, or feels like temperatures to be in the 20s.  It’s overcast this morning with a little bit of patchy mist, but for the most part today will be dry.  It will be cloudy, windy and chilly all day with highs only reaching the mid 40s.  Winds begin to decrease late today with clearing clouds this evening.  A light freeze is expected tonight across all of East Texas with more sunshine and a slight warming trend through the end of the work week.  Another storm system brings another good chance for rain this weekend, especially Saturday afternoon and overnight into early Sunday morning.

