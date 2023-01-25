Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Murder arrest made in Denison shooting

Michael Harris Bearden, Jr. facing murder charge after a shooting at a Denison home early...
Michael Harris Bearden, Jr. facing murder charge after a shooting at a Denison home early Wednesday morning.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff and Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One young man is dead and another is in jail facing a murder charge after a shooting at a Denison home early Wednesday morning.

Around 2 a.m. both Denison Fire and Police responded to the 2900 block of Layne Drive, where one young man was shot and another was taken into custody.

“Upon arrival they located a deceased male, believe that male was 24-years-old,” said Denison Police Chief Mike Gudgel.

Chief Gudgel said around 2 a.m. Denison Fire and Rescue pronounced Anthony Taylor, 24 deceased.

“He had received a gunshot wound, also at the scene was the suspect and several witnesses, all of which are acquaintances.”

Chief Gudgel said the suspect, Michael Harris Bearden Jr., 21 was cooperative and was detained and taken to the Grayson County Jail.

“The victim in this case was taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner Office.”

Bearden is being charged with murder and is being held on $250,000 bond.

“I don’t know if there is a motive right now again we’re still looking into that, I think probably it’s just a shame that a person had to lose their life over behavior that shouldn’t have occurred,” Chief Gudgel said.

Neighbors we spoke to say late night activities with lots of cars coming and going happened often at the home where it happened.

And as far as the firearm, “we did recover the gun and that’s currently in our evidence locker,” added Chief Gudgel.

But Gudgel said they don’t if the firearm is registered to Bearden.

Denison Police said it’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but that this case is still under investigation.

Editor’s Note: A prior version of this story incorrectly identified Taylor as the suspect and “Harris” as the victim. This is how both were identified in the original information sent by the Denison Police Department. Harris is Bearden’s middle name. The story is now corrected.

