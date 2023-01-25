Nacogdoches Co. approves purchase of 7 patrol units, 2 transfer units for sheriff’s office

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Nacogdoches County Commissioners approved a purchase order for seven new patrol units and two transport vehicles.

Sheriff Jason Bridges says the sheriff’s office leases their patrol vehicles. Every year, some vehicles are cycled out and new ones are leased to give the deputies safer and newer patrol units.

They were supposed to receive these units in October, but because of supply chain issues the date has been moved back.

“How we’ve been doing these in the past is we’ve been going out on financing program, a leasing program to get our vehicles. But because of how long we have to wait to get these vehicles now, we have to issue a purchase order. So, we’re just running this ahead of commissioner’s court and getting the financing ready so we can get in line and get the vehicles,” Bridges said.

They expect to receive the new patrol units in mid-summer.

