Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced it experienced a record-setting year in 2022 with the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders captured in a single year since the program’s inception in 1993.

“Last year DPS, in cooperation with state, federal, local, and Mexican authorities, captured a record 72 fugitives and sex offenders. That is more than double the previous record set the year prior,” DPS said.

“Public safety is a top priority in the State of Texas, and I am proud of the brave DPS troopers and law enforcement partners who have contributed to this record-breaking achievement,” said Governor Greg Abbott.

“Through the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program, our brave men and women of law enforcement have taken some of the most dangerous criminals off our streets and made our communities safer for all Texans. Texas will always be a law-and-order state, and together we are keeping it that way,” Abbott further said.

The state agency paid $88,000 in reward money for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests, officials said.

“The success of this program is largely due to the public speaking up and reporting the whereabouts of these criminals to law enforcement,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw.

The 72 people captured in 2022 include 34 convicted sex offenders and 24 gang members – the most in program history.

In addition to the most total captures ever, the program also set several other new records with the most warrants cleared (220) and the most out-of-state captures (14). This included arrests in Arkansas, California, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon and Mexico.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders lists who pose the most significant threat to public safety in the state. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers rewards to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

