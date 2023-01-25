Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies turning partly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures will only warm into the mid and upper 40s today, making for another chilly day out there. The breeze which has created a wind chill at times should die down this afternoon. Tonight and tomorrow will be less windy, but still cold. Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the low 30s, and probably the upper 20s closer to I-30. Plenty of sunshine is expected tomorrow, and temperatures will make their return to the low 50s Thursday afternoon. Both Thursday and Friday look like mostly sunny days, before more rain is expected this weekend.

It looks like we’ll see scattered to widespread showers across the area beginning Saturday, with continued rain chances through the middle of next week. Areas that have already been saturated by recent rain will likely see flooding this weekend. Thankfully, at this time, severe weather does not look likely this weekend. Some rumbles of thunder will be possible, the the potential for severe storms continues to look low. As mentioned, the rain chances will continue into next week, making for a soggy start to the week. Temperatures for the weekend will top off in the 60s, then cooler after Sunday. Have a great Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.