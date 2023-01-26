Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
23 arrested at ‘upscale’ Frisco hotel for soliciting prostitution, police say

(KOSA)
By RAEGAN SCHARFETTER
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Twenty-three people have been arrested following a multi-agency operation that focused on “suppressing the demand for prostitution,” the Frisco Police Department announced Thursday.

On Jan. 12 and Jan. 13, Frisco police joined other local agencies in Operation Demand Suppression.

Officials said the operation was fronted by the Department of Homeland Security as part of their Blue Campaign—a national campaign designed to “educate the public, law enforcement, and other industry partners to recognize the indicators of human trafficking.”

As part of the operation, law enforcement responded to online solicitations for prostitution, and then arranged meet-ups at an upscale hotel in Frisco. Police said this was done in cooperation with hotel management and staff.

When the suspects arrived at the hotel, they were taken into custody, interviewed by police and then taken to the Collin County Jail.

Police said no evidence was found to “substantiate rumors circulating about local underage trafficking.”

