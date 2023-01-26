Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old boy from Kaufman County

Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, and infant son Xyavier Calliste Jr
Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, and infant son Xyavier Calliste Jr(Kemp Police Deparment)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMP, Texas (KLTV) - An infant has been abducted, police say, in the Kemp area.

At about 9:23 a.m. on Thursday, Kemp police were notified that a baby, Xyavier Calliste Jr, who was born on October 14, 2022, had possibly been abducted. Officers went to the scene, which was a domestic violence shelter that houses abused mothers and their children from across Texas, and even outside the state.

Officers were told that a woman arrived at the shelter on Sunday with her 15 week old son and left with him at about 7:05 p.m. on on Wednesday.

The problem was that while the mother was allowed to come and go at will, the child was in the legal custody of Child Protective Services (CPS) ordered by Smith County, and was to stay at the shelter with his mother.

The mother, Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, is wanted for questioning on a charge of interfering with child custody. She was seen leaving the shelter around the same time a vehicle’s headlights were seen pulling up to the shelter. There is no vehicle description yet, police say.

The baby is on prescription medication that must be taken with formula, but both meds and formula were left behind at the shelter.

It is unknown if the biological father, who is from North Carolina but has ties to Smith County and Dallas, has any connection to the interfering with child custody incident.

The incident is being investigated by Kemp Police Department and Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Rangers.

If you have any information call Kemp Police or the sheriff’s office at 469-376-4598. If you see the baby or the mother, call 911 to report it.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Longview truck driver cited in wreck which killed Lufkin teen
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.
Cherokee County SWAT team take 3 into custody for assault, kidnapping in Wells
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.
Cherokee County kidnapping suspects identified after SWAT team arrests
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Terence Andrus
Death row inmate whose appeal was rejected by Supreme Court kills self in Livingston prison

Latest News

SFA still contemplating how to handle Tik Tok after Gov. Abbott directives
Tom Selman has been sworn in as Angelina County’s new sheriff.
Selman sworn in as new Angelina County Sheriff
Angler Jack York of Emory reeled in ShareLunker 634 Monday afternoon.
Lake Nacogdoches notches its first 2023 Legacy ShareLunker
Tom Selman has been sworn in as Angelina County’s new sheriff.
Selman sworn in as new Angelina County Sheriff