Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old boy from Kaufman County

KEMP, Texas (KLTV) - An infant has been abducted, police say, in the Kemp area.

At about 9:23 a.m. on Thursday, Kemp police were notified that a baby, Xyavier Calliste Jr, who was born on October 14, 2022, had possibly been abducted. Officers went to the scene, which was a domestic violence shelter that houses abused mothers and their children from across Texas, and even outside the state.

Officers were told that a woman arrived at the shelter on Sunday with her 15 week old son and left with him at about 7:05 p.m. on on Wednesday.

The problem was that while the mother was allowed to come and go at will, the child was in the legal custody of Child Protective Services (CPS) ordered by Smith County, and was to stay at the shelter with his mother.

The mother, Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, is wanted for questioning on a charge of interfering with child custody. She was seen leaving the shelter around the same time a vehicle’s headlights were seen pulling up to the shelter. There is no vehicle description yet, police say.

The baby is on prescription medication that must be taken with formula, but both meds and formula were left behind at the shelter.

It is unknown if the biological father, who is from North Carolina but has ties to Smith County and Dallas, has any connection to the interfering with child custody incident.

The incident is being investigated by Kemp Police Department and Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Rangers.

If you have any information call Kemp Police or the sheriff’s office at 469-376-4598. If you see the baby or the mother, call 911 to report it.

