Nacogdoches city council appoints fire chief as interim city manager

Nacogdoches City Council
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Council voted unanimously for Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger to fill the role as the interim city manager. The city attorney will be drafting a contract that will include an additional monthly stipend of $3,830.

The council also voted unanimously to not proceed with hiring a permanent city manager until a new city council is seated in May.

Mario Canizares final day as city manager will be February 10. He takes on a new role as town manager in Prosper, a town outside of Dallas, beginning February 20.

