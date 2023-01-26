Nacogdoches city council appoints fire chief as interim city manager

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Council voted unanimously for Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger to fill the role as the interim city manager. The city attorney will be drafting a contract that will include an additional monthly stipend of $3,830.

The council also voted unanimously to not proceed with hiring a permanent city manager until a new city council is seated in May.

Mario Canizares final day as city manager will be February 10. He takes on a new role as town manager in Prosper, a town outside of Dallas, beginning February 20.

